Scharf Investments LLC Sells 403 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.20. 977,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,684. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

