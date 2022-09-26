Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scheid Vineyards
|$65.09 million
|$14.19 million
|-5.97
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$92.76 million
|0.96
Profitability
This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scheid Vineyards
|-4.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|-180.98%
|-13.81%
|-9.50%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scheid Vineyards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Scheid Vineyards Competitors
|40
|127
|424
|23
|2.70
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 109.10%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Scheid Vineyards
Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.
