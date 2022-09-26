Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.43. 34,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,526. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.

