Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 11.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. 23,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

