Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

