Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $242,576.88 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $581.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.77.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

