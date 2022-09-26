SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 985 by Analysts at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

SEGRO Stock Down 4.5 %

SGRO stock opened at GBX 768.80 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 751.80 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 987.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,108.57. The firm has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.78.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

