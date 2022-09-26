Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,329.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $128,329.00 and approximately $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

