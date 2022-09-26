Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,733 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
