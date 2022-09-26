Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,733 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.