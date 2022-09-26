Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down GBX 2.11 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,212.39 ($26.73). The stock had a trading volume of 15,918,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,188.77. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

