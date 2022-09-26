Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 6475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

