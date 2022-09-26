Signify Wealth Buys Shares of 4,635 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

IOO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

