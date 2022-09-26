SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 6% This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $185.26 million and $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,849,628,953 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.