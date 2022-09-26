Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVKEF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.