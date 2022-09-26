Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

