Solo Brands (DTC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Solo Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million $10.69 million -82.20 Solo Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.27

Profitability

Solo Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Solo Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Solo Brands Competitors 51 415 897 12 2.63

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 439.33%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 138.15%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Solo Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

