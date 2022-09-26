South Shore Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $79,750,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $48.80. 62,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

