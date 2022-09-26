South Shore Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,268,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

