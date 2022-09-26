Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 40180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.