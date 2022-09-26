SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 15.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $113,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

