SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 313,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,964,932 shares.The stock last traded at $41.92 and had previously closed at $41.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

