Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 280,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 332,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,896. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

