Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JEPI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,468. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35.

