Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 217,091 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 9.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.