Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after buying an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,997. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

