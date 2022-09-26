Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.87. 18,666,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,869,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

