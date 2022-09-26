Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

