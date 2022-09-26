Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $96.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,343 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

