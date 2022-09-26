Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of SRT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
