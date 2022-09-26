Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

