Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $911,720.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00013088 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007744 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,641,587 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

