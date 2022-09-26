Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00013088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007744 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,641,587 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.