Stephens Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.