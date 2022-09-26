Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,928 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. 14,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

