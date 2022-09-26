Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,456 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
