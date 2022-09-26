Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. 117,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

