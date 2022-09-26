Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $254,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.6% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

