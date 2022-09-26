Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $268,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.