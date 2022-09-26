Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 186,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

