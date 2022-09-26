Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. 32,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.