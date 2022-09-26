Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 225 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 149,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

