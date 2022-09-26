Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $276.34. 2,186,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.