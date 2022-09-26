Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6,254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

