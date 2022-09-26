Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) a C$1.65 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 target price on Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

CET opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$137.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,780.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

