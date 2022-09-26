StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,089,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 323,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,941 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also

