StockNews.com Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.1 %

SAMG opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

