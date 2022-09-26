StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Down 2.0 %

AIRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831. 64.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

