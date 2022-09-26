StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 986,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,859,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 329,416 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 616,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 405,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 337,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

