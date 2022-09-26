StockNews.com Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.8 %

ALE stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

