StockNews.com Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

LCII has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

LCI Industries Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $27,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

