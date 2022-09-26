StockNews.com Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $151.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

